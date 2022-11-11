Goddess of Victory: Nikke Achieves 10 Million Downloads as New Girl Helm Stars in New Trailer

Image via Shift Up

The waifu mobile game by Hyung-tae Kim’s studio is off to a strong start.

Today Shift Up and Level Infinite announced that the game passed a downloads milestone, while a new trailer has been released.

First of all, we learn that the game has achieved 10 million downloads worldwide. In order to celebrate, the developers have sent all players 10 Advanced Recruit Vouchers. You can find them directly in your in-game mailbox if you’re an active player.

10 more vouchers have been provided as an apology for yesterday’s maintenance, and 10 more as a show of gratitude for the support during the first week since the game’s launch.

Speaking of recruitment, a new trailer has been released featuring the latest SSR character that was released within the game, Helm.

You can see her in action below.

If you’re wondering about the game but the name Shift Up doesn’t immediately ring a bell, it’s the studio behind the popular mobile game Destiny Child and its CEO is famous artist Hyung-tae Kim. You likely have seen his art as the gorgeous character design in the Magna Carta series and in Blade & Souls. Given that, you probably shouldn’t be surprised by what Goddess of Victory: Nikke looks like.

Recently, Shift Up has also been working on Project EVE, which is a high-end console action game coming to PS5.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is currently available for iOS and Android.