Goddess of Victory: Nikke Announces Helm as First SSR Rate-Up Banner Character

It’s only been three days since the official global launch of Goddess of Victory: Nikke, and developers Shift Up have already announced a brand new SSR unit getting added to the roster. During the JP livestream today, Helm was officially introduced, and it looks like she’ll be getting her own pickup banner in the game in the near future.

Shift Up has yet to announce an official release date for Helm, but with the quick turnaround times for a lot of these gacha games, we’d expect to see in the next week or so.

【Pick Up Recruitment Notice】



A new character 「Helm」 is coming soon!



「Helm」 Pick Up recruitment event will begin simultaneously!



Stay tuned!#NIKKE#Helm pic.twitter.com/KUGSeV1EpA — GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | OFFICIAL LAUNCH (@NIKKE_en) November 6, 2022

In addition to that, the developers also announced that all players will be getting 10 Recruit Vouchers in the mailbox later today. Players will need to claim it before Dec. 5, as that’s when they expire, so make sure to create your account before then.

Since its launch, Nikke has come under a bit of fire for its aggressive monetization, usage caps on its redeemable codes, and misleading icons for its free and paid gems. That said, it can’t be denied that Nikke has really set itself apart from the competition with its unique gameplay and high production quality.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is now available on mobile devices. Be sure to check out our reroll guide if you’re planning on checking it out.

