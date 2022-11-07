All Goddess of Victory: Nikke Codes (November 2022)
Here’s a list of all available codes in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.
After multiple closed beta tests and over a year of waiting, Shift Up’s latest mobile RPG is finally out. For F2P players, there are a few redemption codes you can take advantage of to give yourself a quick boost in-game. Here are all Goddess of Victory: Nikke codes that are currently active. We’ll be updating this guide as codes expire, and new ones get added into the mix.
All Goddess of Victory: Nikke Codes
As of November 2022, these are all the codes you can redeem in Nikke for free rewards:
- MYNIKKE
- NIKKE
- NIKKE47CAMPAIGN
- NIKKE1104
- BEMYCOMMANDER
- CONGRATNIKKE04
- CONGRATNIKKE11
- NIKKE04CONGRAT
- NIKKEGIFT
- NIKKELAUNCH04
- NIKKELUV
- NIKKENO1
- NIKKE2022
- 1104NIKKETH
These codes will net you a bunch of gems, money, and upgrade materials for extra pulls and leveling up your roster. They’re not exactly game-breaking, but for F2P players, every little counts.
How to Redeem Codes
Now that you have your codes, it’s time to actually redeem them in-game.
- Click on the icon with four squares in the top right corner of the Lobby screen.
- Click on Notice.
- Scroll down and click on CD-Key Redemption Portal.
Enter the codes in the entry field, then back out of the menu.
- Click on the mailbox icon on the Lobby screen to claim all your rewards.
That does it for all available codes in Goddess of Victory: Nikke at the moment, and how to redeem them. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a look at all the available classes at launch.
