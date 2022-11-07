All Goddess of Victory: Nikke Codes (November 2022)

Image Source: Level Infinite

After multiple closed beta tests and over a year of waiting, Shift Up’s latest mobile RPG is finally out. For F2P players, there are a few redemption codes you can take advantage of to give yourself a quick boost in-game. Here are all Goddess of Victory: Nikke codes that are currently active. We’ll be updating this guide as codes expire, and new ones get added into the mix.

All Goddess of Victory: Nikke Codes

As of November 2022, these are all the codes you can redeem in Nikke for free rewards:

MYNIKKE

NIKKE

NIKKE47CAMPAIGN

NIKKE1104

BEMYCOMMANDER

CONGRATNIKKE04

CONGRATNIKKE11

NIKKE04CONGRAT

NIKKEGIFT

NIKKELAUNCH04

NIKKELUV

NIKKENO1

NIKKE2022

1104NIKKETH

These codes will net you a bunch of gems, money, and upgrade materials for extra pulls and leveling up your roster. They’re not exactly game-breaking, but for F2P players, every little counts.

How to Redeem Codes

Now that you have your codes, it’s time to actually redeem them in-game.

Click on the icon with four squares in the top right corner of the Lobby screen. Click on Notice. Scroll down and click on CD-Key Redemption Portal. Enter the codes in the entry field, then back out of the menu. Click on the mailbox icon on the Lobby screen to claim all your rewards.

That does it for all available codes in Goddess of Victory: Nikke at the moment, and how to redeem them. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a look at all the available classes at launch.

