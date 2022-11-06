Bandai Namco Breaks Silence on MMORPG Blue Protocol; News Promised for Next Week

The beautiful anime-style MMORPG Blue Protocol is still in development.

Over a year has passed since Bandai Namco made the last reveal about its anime-style MMORPG Blue Protocol, but things are finally moving.

The Twitter account of the game, which has been super-quiet since August 2021 besides a few sparse retweets, broke its silence.

A tweet including a cute screenshot mentions that development is continuing toward release. The developers are sorry to keep us waiting, but they’re preparing to share the next announcement next week.

You can find the tweet (and the screenshot) below.

Blue Protocol is an online JRPG in development for PC by a team named Project Blue Sky, which is a joint initiative of Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios. At the moment, there is no set release date.

It was originally announced all the way back in 2019 and it quickly captured the imagination of many due to its beautiful graphics, great character design and customization, charming world, and fast action combat.

Unfortunately, things have gone quiet for quite a while following two beta testing phases, but it appears that Bandai Namco is finally ready for the next step. Better late than never.

While a western release has not been announced yet, the discovery of a career opportunity ad for a localization director strongly hinted at an upcoming English version of the game. The developers themselves also mentioned the goal of launching the game globally.