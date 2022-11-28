Best Grass Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Grass Pokemon are valuable team members that can take down Ground, Rock, and Water types. However, a few creatures stand out from the rest because of their unique movesets and abilities. In this guide, we’ll show you the best Grass Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet to help you set up your team.

Best Grass-Type Pokemon To Get in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Some Grass-type Pokemon are easy enough to catch throughout the Paldea region, while others can only be acquired post-game. Here is our list of the best Grass Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet:

Meowscarada

Meowscarada is the final evolution form of Sprigatito, a Starter Pokemon of Scarlet and Violet. This Grass/Dark-type is one the best creatures of the game because it can quickly eliminate the opposing side with one strike. When Meowscarada has a low health bar, it can use the Overgrow ability, which powers up Grass-type attacks. This Pokemon also has a hidden skill of Protean, changing its type based on the selected move.

As for Meowscarada attacks, you can take down opponents, like the False Dragon Titan, with Flower Trick, Seed Bomb, and many more.

Amoonguss

As a Grass/Poison-type Pokemon, Amoongus has a wide variety of moves, such as Toxic, Solar Beam, and Spore. Players can find this creature near trees in North Province (Area One) and Casseroya Lake. With this Pokemon in your party, you’ll be able to last longer in a match with its extensive health bar and dynamic skill set. For example, the Effect Spore ability can inflict poison, sleep, or paralysis on an attacker.

Other than this talent, Amoongus can restore some of its health with the Regenerator ability when switched out of a fight. This feature makes it easier in battle since you won’t need to use healing items.

Wo-Chien

Wo-Chien is one of the Legendary Pokemon of Scarlet and Violet that resides in the Grasswither Shrine. This beast’s stats excels in many categories, including Defense, Special Defense, and HP. In addition, players can use its Tablets of Ruin ability to lower the Attack stats of all Pokemon except for itself.

To unlock the doorway to Wo-Chien’s shrine, you must collect eight purple stakes around the Paldea region.

Breloom

Breloom has a unique combination of a Grass and Fighting type, which is a rare feature in the Pokemon series. You can utilize its moveset by performing powerful attacks like Counter, Face Palm, and Worry Seed. Moreover, this Pokemon has various abilities, such as Effect Spore, Poison Heal, and Technician.

Poison Heal is a useful skill that can heal 12.5% of its max HP when poisoned, while the Technician ability increases the damage of a user’s moves. If you want to capture Breloom, you can visit West Province (Area Three) and look near trees.

Brute Bonnet

Last but not least is Brute Bonnet, a Paradox Pokemon found in Area Zero (the final area of the game.) This Scarlet-exclusive creature has a tremendous amount of HP that can make it last longer in battle. Brute Bonnet also has high stats in several categories, such as Special Defense, Attack, and Defense.

While in a match, you can use Brute Bonnet’s Photosynthesis to boost its most proficient stat in sunlight or when the Pokemon holds a Booster Energy. That being said, this ability can enhance its attack, allowing players to eliminate an opponent with one move.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Grass Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Before you go, you can check out the relevant links below, including our best Dragon Pokemon guide.

