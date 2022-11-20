Screenshot via Twinfinite and The Pokemon Company

When players begin their journey in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they can choose between three Starter Pokemon: Quaxly, Fuecoco, and Sprigatito. However, one of the most significant factors in this decision is their evolution forms, a feature that changes their appearance and boosts their strength for battle. With this guide, we’ll focus on all Sprigatito evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to give you an idea of what to expect with this Grass type.

Sprigatito Evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Sprigatito is a Grass Cat Pokemon with the ability to Overgrow, which increases the damage of Grass-type moves when the user’s HP is low. Additionally, this creature has a hidden power of Protean, a skill that changes the user’s type based on the selected move.

Once players reach a certain level, they will unlock Sprigatito’s evolution forms: Floragato and Meowscarada.

Floragato

Screenshot via Twinfinite and The Pokemon Company

When Sprigatito reaches Level 16, it will evolve into Floragato, enhancing the stats of this Grass-type Pokemon, including HP, Attack, and Defense levels. But, if you want to obtain the final evolution of Sprigatito in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you must continuously use Floragato in battle. That said, it’s best to equip move sets that efficiently take down lower-level wild Pokemon. Players can also take down Gym leaders and fight other trainers to boost Floragato’s levels quickly.

Meowscarada

Screenshot via Twinfinite and The Pokemon Company

Meowscarada is the final evolution of Sprigatito in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The only way to unlock this form is by reaching Level 36 with Floragato, which will undoubtedly take some time. This evolution significantly boosts Sprigatito’s initial stats and changes it to a Grass/Dark type. Moreover, Meowscarada is a Magician Pokemon, differing from the Grass Cat category of the previous forms.

That does it for our guide about all Sprigatito evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While you are here, you can explore more content about the game by looking at the relevant links below, including our guide about all Legendary Pokemon.

Related Posts