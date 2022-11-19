What Levels Do All Starters Evolve at in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Screenshot via The Pokemon Company

What Levels do all the Starters evolve at in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Here’s what we know.

It’s fair to wonder what levels all of the Starters evolve at in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, whether you’re brand new to the Pokemon series or an established veteran. After all, knowing that kind of information can help you properly level them without missing out on special moves while also giving you a window for when they’ll see a substantial increase in power. That’s to say nothing of the fact that past generations have had Starters that evolved at seemingly random times and levels.

All of these were key drivers for us as we constructed this guide, and as a result, we’ve got all the answers you’re looking for down below.

Every Starter’s Evolution Levels in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Before going any further, we’ve got good news for you: The Starters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet stick to the established pattern of having evolutions at level 16 and level 36.

This means that no matter which starter you choose, you can expect them to evolve into their next evolution at or after level 16 for their second form and level 36 for their third form. This only applies, however, so long as you don’t have an everstone equipped to your Starter and don’t prevent their Evolution during their Evolution animation by pressing the B button.

You can get them to these levels through the usual means. The first and fastest is to use Exp. Candies, which can be found scattered throughout the open areas of the game or earned as prizes for clearing Tera Raids. You can also earn a decent amount by engaging in battles with them, or by having them in your party during battles.

What Every Starter’s Evolutions Are

As for what each Starter evolves into at levels 16 and 36 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we’ve got you covered there as well.

Fuecoco, the fire starter, evolves into Crocalor at level 16 and then into Skeledirge at level 36. Its final evolution nets it the dual-typing of Fire and Ghost, providing it with plenty of offensive capabilities against a wide array of opponents in exchange for a large number of type weaknesses.

Sprigatito, the Grass starter, evolves into Floragato at level 16 and Meowscarada at level 36. It becomes a Dark and Grass dual-type Pokemon when it evolves into Meowscarada, giving it more means of dealing heavy damage in exchange for a few new weaknesses.

Finally, there’s Quaxly, who evolves into Quaxwell at level16 and Quaquaval at level 36. It gains the Fighting typing in addition to its Water typing, leaving it as one of the more novel type combinations a water starter has had in the series.

Hopefully, this cleared up what levels all the Starters evolve at in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more on the wider series, check out any of the related articles down below. we’ve also got plenty of other Scarlet and Violet guides to peruse, including ones on whether or not Greninja’s in the game, which version of the game is better, and how to restart the game.

