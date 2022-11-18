Which Is Better: Pokemon Scarlet or Violet? What To Buy

When it comes to Pokemon, an initial choice must always be made between two versions. Whether it’s blue or red, gold or silver, sword or shield, and now scarlet or violet, subtle differences exist between each game. That’s why we’re here to break down which is better between Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Differences Between Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As is always the case with Pokemon, Scarlet and Violet are essentially the same game aside from the exclusives that make each different. Depending on which one you choose, you’ll have a different legendary to find, specific Pokemon, and even version-exclusive professors.

Scarlet Exclusives

Koraidon (Legendary)

Armarogue

Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon

Drifloon, Drifblim

Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar

Skrelp, Dragalge

Stonjourner

Stunky, Skuntank

Professor Sada

Naranja Academy

Violet Exclusives

Miraidon (Legendary)

Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence

Ceruledge

Clauncher, Clawitzer

Dreepy, Drakloak, Dragapult

Eiscue

Gulpin, Swalot

Misdreavus, Mismagius

Passimian

Professor Turo

Uva Academy

Also, if you’re playing Scarlet then you’ll notice that your character’s clothing is more orange while in Violet it’s, well, violet — or purple.

Scarlet or Violet: What To Buy?

Deciding which version of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to buy largely comes down to personal preference. Maybe you fancy one legendary over the other; perhaps it’s one of the color schemes that grabs you just that little bit more than the other. Or, of course, it could always be which Pokemon you’re able to catch. With each version being essentially the same, it’s all about following your gut.

That's all you need to know when it comes to deciding which is better between Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

