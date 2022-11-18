Best Nature for Sprigatito, Floragato & Meowscarada in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Explained

Sprigatito is one of the three starter Pokemon you’ll get to choose from in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a Grass-type cat, and will eventually gain the Dark typing once it evolves into Floragato and Meowscarada as well. If you’re planning on going competitive with this thing, here’s the best nature for Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Do Natures Do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

If you take a look at your Pokemon’s summary, you’ll see an adjective that represents its Nature. For instance, the summary might say that your Pokemon is Jolly or Naughty. That adjective determines your Pokemon’s Nature and also increases the leveling rate of a particular stat while decreasing the leveling rate of another.

Because of this, it is crucial to make sure that you get the right Nature for your Pokemon, as it can’t be changed afterwards. Every Pokemon you encounter has a random Nature assigned to them, so it may take a while before you find one with the Nature you want.

For the starter Pokemon, you’ll need to reset your game until you get your desired Nature, but don’t bother trying to reset for a shiny. The starters are all shiny-locked. Of course, this is really only important for players who plan on entering competitive battles online. If you just want to enjoy the game at your own pace, don’t worry about Natures.

What Is the Best Nature for Sprigatito, Floragato and Meowscarada?

The best Natures for Sprigatito and its other two evolutions are either Adamant or Jolly.

Sprigatito has a very high Speed and Atk stat; Adamant increases Speed at the expense of Special Atk, while Jolly increases Atk at the expense of Special Atk, making these two Natures ideal for prioritizing one of Sprigatito’s natural stats.

With Adamant, you’ll be leaning into Sprigatito’s naturally high Speed, allowing it to move faster than your opponent, which can be very important in competitive battles. On the flip side, Adamant would be great for players who want their Pokemon to really pack a punch and deal high damage.

No matter what, just don’t saddle yourself with a Nature that decreases the leveling rate of either Speed or Atk, and you should be good to go.

That's all you need to know about the best Nature for Sprigatito, Floragato and Meowscarada in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.