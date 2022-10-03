Sonic Frontiers Newsletter Subscribers Will Receive Soap Shoes DLC for Free

Sega’s newest game, Sonic Frontiers, will feature the return of Sonic’s Soap Shoes from Sonic Adventure 2. This new in-game item will be available to those that subscribe to Sega’s free newsletter, as announced on the official Sonic Frontiers website.

All you have to do to acquire them is subscribe to the Sonic Frontiers newsletter through the game’s official website. Doing so is completely free, and only requires your email address, date of birth, and home country. Sign up by Jan. 31, 2023, select your platform of choice when subscribing, and you’ll be ready to go with this item.

The code to redeem the Soap Shoes will be sent out to subscribers when the game launches on Nov. 8. No further details were given on how to redeem the code and if any other content will be available alongside the subscription, but Sega promises to share more at a later date.

With Sonic Frontiers set to offer new open-zone gameplay for the first time, it will no doubt be a major switch-up for the franchise. A move like this offers plenty of incentive to subscribe and provides a worthwhile reward for longtime fans that have been patiently waiting for Sonic’s latest adventure.

Sonic Frontiers launches Nov. 8, 2023, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintnedo Switch, and PC via Steam. Pre-ordering also the game gives players access to the Adventurer’s Treasure Box, which contains Blue Seeds of Defense, Red Seeds of Power, and Skill Points.

