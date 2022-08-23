Sonic Frontiers Gets November Release Date and New Trailer
Sonic Frontiers finally has a release date. You can watch the full story trailer that was revealed at Gamescom here.
During today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got a brand new trailer for the upcoming Sonic Frontiers as well as a release date announcement. Sonic Frontiers will release on November 8 later this year.
The trailer shown was a minute and a half worth of new gameplay and cutscenes. It boasts the ability to explore a wondrous land, confront a colossal threat, discover the secrets of the ancients and forge a new frontier.
We also got a look at a new, mysterious character who Sonic hesitantly recognizes (or mistakes?) for Amy. Additionally, we see some glimpses of gameplay in many of the areas we’ll be exploring.
Sonic Frontiers will release on November 8 for the Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
You can watch the new release date trailer from Gamescom Opening Night Live below. You can learn more about the game by visiting the Sonic Frontiers official website right here.