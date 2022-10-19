Sea of Thieves Halloween Event & More Goodies Announced; Next Adventure Dated

Today Rare released a Sea of Thieves video revealing what fans can expect from the popular pirate game over the next few weeks.

First of all, the Tricksters and Treaters event will celebrate Halloween between Oct. 21 and Oct 31. It’ll earn you a themed title and hats. You’ll also be able to enjoy “Glittering Ghouls” fireworks available from the Maritime Alliance.

The Pirate Emporium will have a special sale of spooky items on the same dates, while new goodies coming tomorrow (Oct. 20) will include the Graveyard Gladiator costume, the Evildoer Emote Bundle, the Graveyard Gladiator Weapon Bundle, and the Graveyard Gladiator Ship Set.

For those who like free, the usual emote will also be distributed at no additional cost, appropriately, you’ll be juggling pumpkins.

Perhaps even more exciting is the fact that we get a release date for the next Adventure, titled “Return of the Damned.” It’ll be available on Nov. 3 until Nov. 17, just a week after its prequel “The Herald of the Flame.”

You can watch the video below.

If you’re not familiar with Adventures, they are story-driven live events added to the game every month for about two weeks. They’re arranged in trilogies through each season and let players take part in shaping up the overarching story of Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can also grab it via Game Pass.

At the moment, the game is deep into Season 7, and season 8 (which is expected for the fall of this year) should come pretty soon.