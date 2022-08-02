Sea of Thieves Season 7 Deep Dive Video Tells You Everything You Need to Know

Following the reveal of the features coming with Season 7 of Sea of Thieves, Rare revealed a video diving deeper into what’s coming.

We hear more directly from the developers, who explain how you’ll be able to purchase a ship of your very own. As a matter of fact, you can immediately purchase one ship per type, but when those become Legendary, you can purchase new ones of the same type, so you can basically get as many rides as you want and pimp them however you want.

Speaking of pimping your ride, we take another, deeper look at how you can customize your Captain Cabin, and at the logbook feature, which will be available physically on your desk and your enemies can steal and sell if they manage to sink you.

More elements of note include the Sovereigns, a new faction that you can use to speed up the sale of treasure chests and the acquiring of reputation.

Speaking of quality of life, you’ll also be able to stock up your ship fully by spending a bit of in-game money, removing the requirement to go find supplies all over the outpost.

You can watch the video below.

Sea of Thieves is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can also grab it via Game Pass.