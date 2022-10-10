A Familiar Pirate Returns in Sea of Thieves’ Next Adventure “The Herald of the Flame”

Today Rare and Microsoft released a brand new trailer for Sea of Thieves’ next adventure, which features a familiar pirate.

The limited-time event is titled The Herald of the Flame and it appears to be a sequel of the tall tale Heart of Fire.

We see a familiar face, Stitcher Jim, now apparently “powered up” as a being similar to an Ashen lord, as he uses the skull and finger of Captain Flameheart alongside the cursed chalice likely to bring the dreaded pirate back.

The adventure will be available between Oct. 13th and Oct. 27th.

You can check out the cinematic trailer below, before you get to play the adventure yourself in Sea of Thieves in a few days.

If you’re not familiar with Adventures, they are story-driven live events added to the game every month for about two weeks. They’re arranged in trilogies through each season and let players take part in shaping up the overarching story of Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can also grab it via Game Pass.

At the moment, the game is deep into Season 7, and season 8 (which is expected for the fall of this year) should roll out pretty soon.