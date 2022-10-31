Sea of Thieves Kicks Off Return of the Damned Adventure with Intriguing Cinematic Trailer

Sea of Thieves players may be asked to choose between Pendragon and Flameheart.

Today Sea of Thieves players can start enjoying the next Adventure, titled Return of the Damned.

The adventure continues the story from the previous one, The Herald of the Flame and it has just been made available on the live server.

Interestingly, it appears that players will have to make a difficult choice between Sir Arthur Pendragon and Captain Flameheart. The trailer teases the possibility that only one of them may make it out alive. And yes, I’m aware that “alive” is not exactly the most appropriate term here.

The release of the adventure is being celebrated with a new cinematic trailer, which you can watch below.

If you’re not familiar with Adventures, they are story-driven live events added to the game every month for about two weeks. They’re arranged in trilogies through each season and let players take part in shaping up the overarching story of Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can also grab it via Game Pass.

At the moment, the game is deep into Season 7, and season 8 (which is expected for the fall of this year) should come pretty soon.