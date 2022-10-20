Resident Evil Village Winters’ Expansion Trailer Shares Third-Person Scares; New Demo Out Soon

At the start of today’s (Oct. 20) Resident Evil showcase, we got a new trailer for the Winters’ Expansion for Resident Evil Village. While we certainly know the expansion was going to give the game a playable third-person perspective.

Having put tons of time into Resident Evil Village, it looks like a whole different game from the third-person perspective.

Not only does it give this, but we get a nice look at gameplay featuring Ethan’s daughter Rose at age 16, the same amount of time after the first game ended.

We also want you to be careful when watching the trailer below, as it certainly has some huge Resident Evil Village spoilers.

There will also be a demo released that will let everyone try out the Third-Person mode for themselves before either buying the game or those who just can’t wait for the game’s Oct. 28 update. Players will get a full 60-minute stretch to enjoy the game from the new perspective.

The demo will be available starting at 4 PM PDT/7 PM ET. You aren’t locked to third-person, either. This demo can also give players a taste of the game as it was originally intended to be played.

We also got to see some actual gameplay from Resident Evil 4 that shows off a perfectly recreated village fight scene with the chainsaw-wielding enemy. The shotgun is even where it is supposed to be to help kill him. We absolutely can’t wait, and it’s only a few months away in March.

Featured Image Source: Capcom.

