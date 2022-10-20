Resident Evil Re:Verse Releases a New Trailer, Confirms Crossplay, and Gets an Update Roadmap

Image via Capcom

After a lengthy delay, Resident Evil Re:Verse is finally set to see the light of day with plenty of plans set for the future.

As part of the Resident Evil Showcase on Oct. 20, 2022, Capcom released more details regarding Resident Evil Re:Verse’s launch and future content plans.

Perhaps the largest reveal for the game came with the confirmation of crossplay, which will pit players as iconic Resident Evil characters against one another across all platforms.

Additionally, although the game won’t fully launch until Oct. 28, there will be an early access period for players who currently own Resident Evil Village. It’s slated to begin on Oct. 23 at 7 PM PDT and run through to Oct. 25 at 11 PM PDT.

Capcom also unveiled the future development plans for the title as well. No specific dates are provided, but the updates are set to include everything from new survivors and creatures to costumes and battle pass levels. View them in full below:

Finally, you can view the new (and relatively brief) launch trailer here:

For the sake of clarification, Resident Evil Re:Verse is available to everyone who purchases Resident Evil Village. It was originally set to launch alongside Village in May of 2021, but was the subject of multiple delays until finally settling on its current date of Oct. 28, 2022.

In other Resident Evil news, the showcase also brought us a new trailer for Resident Evil Village’s Winters’ Expansion and our lengthiest look at Resident Evil 4’s remake so far. Be sure to stay tuned to Twinfinite for any and all Resident Evil news to come.

