Resident Evil 4 Gets New Trailer, Gameplay, PS4 Version, & Special Editions; Pre-Orders Start Today

Resident Evil 4 will also come to PS4. Special editions have been revealed as pre-orders opened.

During the Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom revealed new details about the Resident Evil 4 remake, including new gameplay footage.

We get to take a look at an exploration section with Leon diving deep into the creepy underground. Both gameplay and cutscenes are features.

After a little bit, combat starts, with the traditional QuickTime event to break free of an attacker and some shooting.

Things go south really quickly and Leon has to run away, followed by an exterior section and more fighting. The game’s looks have certainly been revolutionized thanks to the RE Engine. The Chainsaw Man also makes an appearance.

The Ganados have all new ways to attack, using a variety of methods to attack Leon.

Of course, resource management linked to the Attache Case is back and is still a critical element, alongside the merchant that lets you purchase and customize weapons.

There is a new trade mechanic that lets you exchange new gems you can find for rare items.

We also learn that a PS4 version is coming, and it can be upgraded at no additional cost to the PS5 version

Capcom then revealed the Deluxe Edition and the physical Collector’s Edition, which includes a figure portraying Leon.

Pre-orders have been made available today, and you can see the editions below alongside the relevant videos.

Lastly, a trailer was showcased, providing the first look at Ada Wong and more.

Resident Evil 4 will launch on Mar. 24, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.