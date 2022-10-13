Long Live the King; Scar Is on His Way to Disney Dreamlight Valley
Be prepared for Scar’s arrival to Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Gameloft has revealed the latest details about Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first major update, including an Oct. 19 release date for the Lion King’s villainous character, Scar. Fans can also expect the next Star Path with all-new cosmetics and furniture items.
The Disney community has been waiting for the arrival of this character since he has been in a few trailers, and the map features a Lion King-themed region. However, during the game’s launch, Scar was not in the collection and was instead promised to be in the following update.
Here is the official confirmation on Disney Dreamlight Valley’s official Twitter:
As for the Star Path, there aren’t any details about this pack, but there will undoubtedly be a new theme of items for the season. If you aren’t familiar with this concept of the game, this mission-based system is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Battle Pass which allows players to complete tasks for the latest content.
The current season displays Pixar-themed products, such as costumes from the Incredibles, a Lightning McQueen Racing Bed, and Miguel’s Guitar from Coco. With this in mind, there could possibly be Lion King content for the October update now that Scar will be available.
Besides this character, Woody and Buzz Lightyear will be making their debut after Scar’s release. Additionally, this launch will include a new realm that may showcase a Toy Story world.
While you wait for the Scar update of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can check out additional content about the game, such as the Perfect Day trailer.
- How To Use Photo Mode in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Where To Find Onions in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Meet the Voice Actors of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Cast
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Hairstyles & How To Change Haircut
- How To Save Your Game in Disney Dreamlight Valley