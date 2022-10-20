Like a Dragon Gaiden Will Have Minigames & Side Stories; Producer Details the Game’s Size

Screenshot via Sega

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will come with the content you expect from a Yakuza game.

While fans of the Yakuza series wait for Like a Dragon 8, they’ll be able to take a look at what happened to traditional protagonist Kazuma Kiryu in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

The game depicts the events that happened after Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, and we know it’ll be shorter than a mainline game of the series.

To learn more, Twinfinite asked head of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama to provide more details on what we can expect, especially in terms of the side content and minigames the series is well known for.

Yokoyama-san explained that the story itself will probably be comparable to 4-6 chapters of the usual mainline game because there’s no need to introduce the protagonist. Yet, he confirmed the presence of side stories and mini-games, bringing the size of the whole game to roughly half of a mainline title.

“I think if you look at just the size of the main story of “The Man who Erased his Name”, it will probably be a bit shorter than half of a usual mainline title. This is because we are depicting a pre-existing protagonist independently, and won’t need to include long explanations in the dialogue. I think you can say it would be somewhere around 4-6 chapters of a usual mainline game. That being said, it will contain new side stories, mini-games, and all the signature content in this title, so the overall size will probably be about half the size of a mainline game.”

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will release in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Windows Store).

We can also expect Like a Dragon: Ishin in February 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. If you want to learn more about this historical spin-off, you can read our hands-on preview.