New Yakuza Games Like a Dragon 8 & Like a Dragon Gaiden Announced; Original Hero Kazuma Kiryu Returns

Sega announced not one, but two new Yakuza games, Like a Dragon 8 and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

Today Sega hosted a presentation at the Tokyo International Forum in Japan, which Twinfinite attended.

On stage was studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama, who introduced Yakuza 8, which will actually be titled Like a Dragon 8 in English.

Apparently, as some may have guessed with the announcement of Like a Dragon: Ishin, the official English name of the series is now “Like a Dragon,” which is the literal translation of the Japanese title “Ryu ga Gotoku.”

We learn that Like a Dragon 8 is still an RPG like Yakuza: Like a Dragon, but the big surprise is that original hero Kazuma Kiryu is back, albeit his appearance has changed.

The new game will have a double protagonist with both Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga together. We also hear that Kiryu will show a new fighting style in the game.

That being said, we’ll have to wait quite a while to play Like a Dragon 8, as it will be released in 2024.

Yet, this isn’t all, as there is anoter treat toi enjoy in the meanwhile. Following the announcement of Like a Dragon 8, we also get the reveal of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

This game is actually an action adventure, and will tell the story of what happened with Kazuma Kiryu between Yakuza 6 and Like a Dragon 8.

It’s coming in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Windows Store). it’ll be a bit more than half the size of a mainline Yakuza game, much larger than a DLC expansion.

Below you can check out the trailers for both titles.

During the same presentation, we also saw a brand new trailer of Like a Dragon: Ishin! for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.