Iron Man VR Is Set For a Meta Quest 2 Launch Very Soon

Today’s Meta Connect live stream brought a surprise reveal in that the original PSVR exclusive Marvel’s Iron Man VR will be headed to the Meta Quest 2. Not only that, but we even got a release date. Quest 2 owners will be able to suit up as Iron Man on Nov. 3, so less than a month away.

This is likely the first of many PSVR titles that will see release elsewhere after it was announced that the PSVR headset will not be backward compatible.

While it doesn’t feature gameplay, there is a brief trailer to celebrate this news that you can see below.

For those perhaps unfamiliar with what they are getting into, the PlayStation Store gives a summary of Marvel’s Iron Man VR story:

Tony Stark has retired from making weapons and instead creates technology used to battle evil as Iron Man. After several years as a world-famous Super Hero, Tony is attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons. In her efforts to topple his empire, Ghost attacks Stark’s corporate locations around the world, leading to ever-escalating stakes and a final showdown.

The fun thing is that this isn’t even the only recent news regarding an Iron Man video game. Fans can also look forward to a game featuring everyone’s favorite Tony Stark coming from EA and Motive Studio sometime in the future. Not much is known about it at the moment, so Iron Man VR will have to hold you over for the time being.

