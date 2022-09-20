New Single-Player Iron Man Game Announced by EA as First of Several Marvel Titles

Iron Man will be the first hero portrayed in a video game born from a new partnership between EA and Marvel.

Today Electronic Arts and Marvel Games announced a collaboration on a new Iron Man video game.

The game, which doesn’t yet have a title, is in early development at Motive Studio, and it’s led by executive producer Olivier Proulx, who previously worked on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel’s Avengers, and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

It’ll be a single-player, third-person, action-adventure and promises to “feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man.”

The press release comes with a comment by Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters. Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay — combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon — will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.”

We also hear from Olivier Proulx.

“It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today. We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

Since the game is still in early development, there is no information on release dates, platforms, or anything of that sort.

That being said, the announcement does mention that this is the first of several games that will come out of this new partnership between EA and Marvel.

That being said, the collaboration certainly isn’t exclusive as we’ve recently heard about another game featuring Captain America and Black Panther, developed by Amy Hennig’s Skydance New Media.