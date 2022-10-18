Fortnite’s Most Divisive Vehicle Is Returning Next Week

With the 22.20 patch, Fortnite is bringing planes back to the battle royale next week according to a tweet from leaker VenomFNx that shows an upcoming weekly challenge that requires a biplane.

Planes returning? Week 6 Quest 3 pic.twitter.com/pppqanNGFh — Venom (@VenomFNx) October 18, 2022

There is no better time for planes to repopulate the battle royale than now with the motorboat having been removed with the latest patch. That’s right, the motorboat has been entirely vaulted across the island. The Epic Games news post about the update gave the following humorous notice at the very end, sneaking in that the motorboat has been removed.

Oh, and some species of wildlife have disappeared in Fortnitemares — could a zombified species have gotten to them? Or perhaps they escaped by Motorboat, explaining Motorboats’ disappearance…

The plane that is coming is once again the X-4 Stormwing, which was last seen in Chapter 2 Season 5. For those who have never had the opportunity to pilot the Stormwing, it has one extremely unique/potentially annoying characteristic. The X-4 Stormwing has five seats in the X-4 Stormwing, including the pilot’s seat. This means the plane is just as useful in Duos as it is in squads.

However, that exact feature of the plane has also caused a rift between players in the past. It’s not exactly easy to escape as a player on the ground when a plane full of opponents barrels down at you. The most effective place for the X-4 Stormwing will definitely be in Zero Build modes as there are far fewer places to use for cover when you’re getting lit up from the sky.

Related Posts