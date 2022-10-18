Fortnite’s 22.20 Update Adds Fortnitemares & Werewolf Weapon, Unvaults Fan-Favorite Weapon
Time to get your spook on in Fortnite!
Epic Games has released the patch notes for Fortnite’s 22.20 patch, which introduces the Fortnitemares Halloween event. To keep things suitably spooky, a new Werewolf weapon which grants unique abilities, and a fan-favorite weapon has been unvaulted, too.
The news comes via a post on the official Fortnite blog, which details exactly what the Battle Royale is doing to celebrate the spooky season this year.
Running from the moment server downtime ends today until 2am ET on Nov. 1, Fortnitemares will offer up special rewards for completing a new set of quests, as well as introduced Zero Build Horde Rush.
While Zero Build Horde Rush sees the mode return with the no-build twist that was introduced to the game earlier this year, Fortnitemares 2022 does offer up something new in the form of Howler Claws, a unique weapon that can only be obtained by using the Ritual Emote at Alteration Altars found nearby the Reality Tree and elsewhere around the map.
The Howler Claws not only allow you to perform slash and air slash abilities delivering hefty melee damage to anyone within range of your swipes, but also grant Wolfscent Abilities.
Howl when you’ve got the Howler Claws equipped, and you’ll be given tracking vision, which places a mark on enemies in a nearby radius. If you’re being tracked by tracking vision, you’ll hear an audible heartbeat getting louder the closer the enemy gets to you.
Alongside the usual Halloween makeover of the Battle Royale island, Fortnitemares also unvaults items like Candy and the Pumpkin Launcher — a spooky version of the rocket launcher. While Epic Games has yet to share an official date and time at which these will be vaulted, we’d hazard a guess that they’ll disappear alongside the rest of the Fortnitemares content at 2am ET on Nov. 1.
The patch notes also makes reference to an inkling of a new foe appearing on the island for Fortnitemares. This appears to be the INKQUISITOR, according to leaks, who can be found on a new floor of the Grim Gables house. Defeating them will net you the INKQUISITOR Suppressed SMG, as shown in the tweet from popular leaker and dataminer iFireMonkey.
Finally, on a non spooky-related note, Fortnite 22.20 also introduces custom diagonal keyboard movements for mouse and keyboard players. This allows players to adjust the diagonal movement of their character to their preferred angle of movement. This new setting can be found in the Mouse and Keyboard tab of the game’s settings.
What do you make of the Fortnite 22.20 Fortnitemares update? Let us know down in the comments below.
