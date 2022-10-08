Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023-24 Revealed; All Saints’ Wake Returns to Halloween This Month

Image Source: Square Enix

Square Enix announced the next Fan Festivals that will be hosted between 2023 and 2024, on top of a surprise seasonal event.

Today, during the annual Final Fantasy XIV 14-hour livestream, Square Enix announced the next Fan Festivals that will be hosted between 2023 and 2024.

This time around the fan festivals will return in person and will be hosted at the following locations and dates.

US: Las Vegas, Nevada – Las Vegas Convention Center – July 28 – 29, 2023.

UK: London – ExCeL London – October 21-22, 2023

Japan: Early 2024 – More Details to come.

At the moment, the content of the celebrations has not been announced, but usually, Fan Festivals involve the major reveal beats for a new Final Fantasy XIV expansion. It would be surprising if this wasn’t the case for the upcoming festivals as well.

The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can watch below.

Speaking of online events, after last time’s weird shift to January, the “All Saints’ Wake” seasonal event will return to Halloween this month. The event will begin on October 19 and more information will be shared at a later time.

Image Source: Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV is currently available for PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC. The Endwalker expansion has been released nearly a year ago and you can read our review.

You can also read more about the changes planned for the longer term, including a refresh of the graphics.

Earlier today, we learned that the game has passed 27 million registered players, alongside dates and information for update 6.25 and the North American Data Center expansion.