Final Fantasy XIV Update 6.25 & North American Data Center Expansion Get Release Dates & Details

Square Enix announced the release dates of the next Final Fantasy XIV update and of the launch of new servers.

Today Square Enix hosted the 73rd Final Fantasy XIV Letter From the Producer Live broadcast.

As usual, producer and director Naoki Yoshida and global community producer Toshio Murouchi provided details about the upcoming updates.

First of all, we learn that update 6.25 will release on Tuesday, October 18.

We also hear that some job adjustments will come in update 6.25, but more will come later in 6.28. More tweaks to actions will come in 6.3.

The popularity of PvP has increased thanks to the introduction of Crystalline Conflict, and some job changes specifically dedicated to PvP will come in 6.28.

Speaking of the Island Sanctuary, Square Enix heard that players would like to customize their islands more, but this is a big challenge. The development team is considering the implementation of a system that would let players decorate their islands with outdoor housing items, but they don’t know when they’ll manage to put that into action.

Update 6.25 will include Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures, Weapon Enhancement Quests – Manderville Weapons, Tribal Quests – Omicrons, Variant Dungeons, and Criterion Dungeons.

We get to see screenshots of the Omicron area and “spy” glamor gear that you can earn in the new patch.

We also hear about the expansion of the North American Data Center, which will happen on Tuesday, November 1.

The new logical data center will be called Dynamis, and four new worlds will be named Halicarnassus, Maduin, Marilith, and Seraph.

The housing lottery in the new servers will begin on November 5.

While there is a possibility that the process will require a 24 hour-maintenance, the team isn’t yet positive about that.

Incidentally, during the livestream, we also heard that the third volume of the Encyclopedia Eorzea has been almost completed in Japanese, while the English localization will take more work. Square Enix intends to release them at the same time. Printing for all countries will be done in Japan as the quality is higher.

Interestingly, a “redacted” sidequest series written by senior story designer Natsuko Ishikawa has been teased for update 6.3.

Final Fantasy XIV is currently available for PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC. The Endwalker expansion has been released nearly a year ago and you can read our review.

You can also read more about the changes planned for the longer term, including a refresh of the graphics. Earlier today, we learned that the game has passed 27 million registered players.