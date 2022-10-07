Film Director Seemingly Confirms New Silent Hill Game From Team Silent

Please know that while all of this information comes from past and future Silent Hill film director Christophe Gans, he isn’t technically part of Konami and therefore might not have the most complete information. While this sounds fantastic, all of this should be treated as merely possible and thus unconfirmed information for the time being until we get something more concrete from either Konami or a member of Team Silent.

When it comes to pretty great film adaptations for video games, there is a shockingly low number you could come up with. Though, it is a guarantee you’d agree that the first Silent Hill film belongs on that list. Christophe Gans, the director of the first Silent Hill film (only the first) sat down with French YouTube channel MaG – Movie and Game for a quick interview about his 2001 film Brotherhood of the Wolf premiering an extended 4K restoration.

In this interview, Christophe Gans talked about his upcoming Return to Silent Hill film and revealed plenty of alleged information about the future of the Silent Hill games.

In a quote translated by Resetera user Angie, Gans says:

“I’m working with [Team Silent], the original creators at Konami, there are several games in development as we speak, there are several teams on it, with a big line of games, they will revive the franchise, I think they were really impressed of the success of the remakes of Resident Evil that are evidently exceptional games.”

This interview chunk is also incredibly important as it appears to support the speculation that Bloober Team will be handling a Silent Hill 2 remake. Also translated by Angie.

Interviewer: “So who are developing the games?”

Christophe: “It’s Konami, there are several games.”

Interviewer: “Because we know Bloober Team are working on Silent Hill 2 Remake”

Christophe: “Yes”

Interviewer: “And we don’t know who’s developing the others.”

Christophe: “Yeah, there are several teams.”

As said, this is all merely conjecture at the moment, as there’s no official word from Konami giving weight to any of this. Though, it does certainly make the Silent Hill fan in all of us very, very hopeful.

If you’d like to watch the interview yourself, you can find it below. Though, be warned it is completely in French.

We will be on the lookout for an official confirmation of everything said by Christophe Gans, which we’re hoping won’t be too long from now.

Featured Image Source: Davis Films and Konami.

