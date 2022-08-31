Konami Teases Game Announcement from “Series Beloved Worldwide” at Tokyo Game Show

Today Konami announced its lineup and stage shows at Tokyo Game Show 2022, and there’s a rather interesting tease in the list.

We read that on September 16 between 3:30 pm and 4:15 pm Japan time, the publisher will announce its latest game from a “series beloved worldwide.”

The stage event will be presented by Yuki Kaji, who is a veteran voice actor with leading roles in series like The Seven Deadly Sins, My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, and more.

Yet, it’s probably premature to read too much into his past roles, as the announcement mentions that Kaji-san will be in attendance as a “representative of the fans.”

Incidentally, speaking of beloved franchises, there is no indication of the presence of the Edens Zero console game that was announced at Tokyo Game Show 2020.

It has disappeared from the pipeline showcased in the publisher’s quarterly financials since earlier this year, and we have heard nothing about it since the original announcement.

This year Tokyo Game Show will return in person at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo, with the theme “Nothing Stops Gaming.” You can also check out the list of exhibitors for the main event and expect plenty of coverage here on Twinfinite, as we will be back to the show as well, ready to bring you all the latest news and content.

The event will be hosted between September 15 and September 18, 2022.