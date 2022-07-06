Tokyo Game Show 2022 Main Visual & 465 Exhibitors Revealed: Microsoft, Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco & More

Today the Japanese CESA has revealed the main visual and a preliminary list of exhibitors for Tokyo Game Show 2022.

The event, which will take place both online and at the traditional Makuhari Messe venue in Chiba, near Tokyo, will open its gates to the public for the first time in three years. It’ll begin on September 15 and it’ll end on September 18.

The main visual has been created once again by illustrator Kukka, and it expresses this year’s theme “Nothing Stops Gaming.”

Below you can read a comment by the artist directly from the press release.

“I tried to use pop and bright colors to create a fresh, vibrant feel.

Communicating and connecting with people over games have become part of our life. I had an idea to express this feeling in my work, but it wasn’t easy to show these connections in illustration. It was fun playing with the motifs of putting on makeup, which I was inspired by in-game character creation.”

The CESA also released a list of 465 exhibitors confirmed as of today (July 6), including 299 from Japan and 166 from overseas.

You can find the list below, including Sony, Microsoft, Square Enix, Sega/Atlus, Bandai Namco, Koei Tecmo, Konami, THQ Nordic, Aniplex, D3 Publisher, Inti Creates, HoYoverse, and many more.

It’s worth mentioning that some exhibitors like Sony, Microsoft, and HoYoverse will be present only within the online part of the event, so they won’t have physical booths.

Sony is also listed in the Indie Game Area, which appears to indicate that its presence will be limited to its usual support of Indie-related events.

Nintendo is also listed, but only in the business meetings area, which means that it won’t have customer-facing presents, but only B2B meetings. This is not surprising as Nintendo traditionally doesn’t exhibit at TGS.