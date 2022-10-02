Chaos;Head Noah Gets New Trailer Ahead of Western Switch Release Despite Steam Version’s Cancellation

Today Spike Chunsoft released a new trailer of the upcoming western version of the Science Adventure visual novel Chaos;Head Noah.

The trailer provides a quick overview of the game, which is still coming to Nintendo Switch despite the untimely cancellation of the PC release on Steam due to the fact that Valve demanded censorship that Spike Chunsoft is not willing to accept.

The Switch release will happen on October 7 regardless of Valve’s stance, as Nintendo doesn’t appear to have found issues with the game, so there’s still a chance for western players to enjoy it alongside Chaos;Child.

You can check out the trailer below.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Science Adventure franchise, it includes series like Steins;Gate, Chaos;Head Noah, Chaos;Child and Robotics;Notes. Basically, if it comes from Mages and has a semicolon in the middle of the title, it’s a Science Adventure visual novel.

Hopefully, fans of the series on PC will soon hear good news soon, as Spike Chunsoft is looking into alternate storefronts they can use to launch the game anyway.

Albeit Steam is certainly the most widespread storefront on PC, so this is doubtlessly a problem for the publisher, there are plenty more digital download platforms eager to do their part and deliver the goods to the fans.