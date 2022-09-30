Science Adventure Visual Novel Chaos;Head Noah Steam Release Canceled Due to Censorship

Today Spike Chunsoft announced that it has decided not to go forward with the previously-announced Steam release of the Science Adventure visual novel Chaos;Head Noah.

According to the announcement, Valve’s storefront’s guidelines required changes to the game’s content and the publisher believes these changes would not allow the release to be in line with its standards.

Not all hope is lost, as Spike Chunsoft is looking into releasing the game via alternate storefronts and will make a formal announcement as soon as something is decided. On top of that, the Nintendo Switch version will release s scheduled on October 7.

Chaos;Head Noah was highly anticipated by fans of the Science Adventure franchise of visual novels, as it completes the duology with Chaos;Child, which has been available on Steam for quite some time.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Science Adventure franchise, it includes series like Steins;Gate, Chaos;Head Noah, Chaos;Child and Robotics;Notes. Basically, if it comes from Mages and has a semicolon in the middle of the title, it’s a Science Adventure visual novel.

Hopefully, fans of the series on PC will soon hear good news. Albeit Steam is certainly the most widespread storefront on the platform, so this is doubtlkessly a business blow for Spike Chunsoft, there are plenty more digital download platforms eager to do their part.