Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Pledges “We’re Not Taking Call of Duty from PlayStation”

Phil Spencer intends to keep Call of Duty on Sony’s platform “as long as there is a PlayStation.”

Those who are worried about the Call of Duty series being yanked away from PlayStation platforms can rest easy, according to the latest statement by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.

These worries have been sparked over the past few months by Microsoft’s deal to acquire Activision Blizzard, including the Call of Duty franchise.

During an interview on Same Brain, Spencer flat-out mentioned that Microsoft is “not taking Call of Duty from PlayStation.” Removing the series from Sony’s platform is not Microsoft’s intent, and he added what appears to be an element of permanence to that statement.

“As long as there is a PlayStation out there to ship to our intent is that we’ll continue to ship Call of Duty on PlayStation.”

He went on to explain that the situation is similar to what Microsoft has done with Minecraft. They have expanded the places on which people can play the franchise instead of reducing them. That has been good for the Minecraft community and Spencer wants to do the same for Call of Duty.

He also mentioned that he’s pretty confident that the acquisition deal for Activision Blizzard will go through and will likely close before the end of Microsoft’s fiscal year in June 2023.

There has been a lot of back and forth about the deal among regulators, and we’ll have to wait and see if Spencer’s confidence will be well placed.

The latest Call of Duty game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been out for a few days, and it’s currently available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.