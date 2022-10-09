Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Live-Action Trailer Stars a Bunch of Celebrities & it’s as Campy as You Expect

Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, and more appear in a super-campy Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 trailer.

Today Activision released the traditional live-action trailer of its upcoming COD game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

As is tradition, the trailer includes a large bunch of celebrities, from Nicki Minaj to Pete Davidson and Lil Baby.

Also according to Call of Duty live-action trailer tradition, it’s as campy as it can possibly be, having said celebrities sing a “squad up” song on the tune of a well-known military marching cadence.

I suppose whether that can get someone pumped to play or not, it’s very, very subjective, but if you are a Call of Duty veteran, at the very least you won’t be surprised.

You can enjoy it below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently set to release on Oct. 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.

If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy the latest trailer that showcased the features you can expect if you play the game on PC.

We also got the launch trailer, which (as usual) was released weeks before launch, another semi-recent (And fairly weird) Activision tradition.

If you want to know what to expect from the game, you can also read our extensive impressions from the recent beta.