Call of Duty Modern Warfare II PC Trailer Is a Thing of Beauty

Earlier today on YouTube, a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was dropped on the official Call of Duty channel. However, no console gameplay was shown off. Rather, this trailer focused on the game’s pristine and stunning visuals that are still only possible on the highest-end PCs.

Most of the trailer is an unabashed feast for the eyes. It’s all about putting out the most realistic visuals that the current top-end hardware allows. At the same time, it mentioned a handful of PC-specific features that may interest gamers who don’t play on consoles.

First off, it looks like Modern Warfare II will be available for purchase on two different storefronts digitally. PC players can purchase and download the game via Blizzard’s Battle.net or Valve’s Steam.

Next up the trailer mentioned that this new Call of Duty title will support a couple of types of PC displays that are common among PC gamers. The game will playable in 4K as has been a standard resolution on the platform for many years. On top of that, Modern Warfare II on PC will also support ultrawide displays. Yet, they didn’t mention exactly what aspect ratios will be supported.

The Ricochet Anti-Cheat system will also be making a return for online play. Community discussion about this system goes back and forth, but for the most part, it seems like it works well enough for it to keep coming back.

Going even deeper, the PC version of this game will feature 500+ visual and audio settings to personalize your experience for your hardware. The important thing here is that the audio settings let you customize the sound experience in Modern Warfare II to your very own speaker or headphone setup.

To wrap up the trailer, they listed Campaign, Multiplayer, Special Ops, and Warzone 2.0 as game modes that will be playable on the PC version of the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently set to release on Oct. 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.

