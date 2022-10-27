Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals COD Endowment Protector Pack DLC Supporting Real Veterans 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting the COD Endowment Protector Pack DLC tomorrow to help real veterans fund good jobs.

Today Activision revealed a DLC that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting at launch for a good cause, the “Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Protector Pack.”

The package will be available tomorrow Oct. 28, right in time for the game’s release, and it’ll also be compatible with Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 when it launches on Nov. 16.

It will include the following.

“The Protector” Operator Skin for Hutch

“The Protector’s Companion” Rifle Blueprint

“Duty Calls” Sniper Rifle Blueprint

“Frontline Stripes” Vehicle Skin

“Tagged” Weapon Charm

“Ready for Anything” Animated Calling Card

“Mermen” Calling Card

“Seeing Double” Static Animated Emblem

1 Hour XP Token

1 Hour Weapon XP Token

You can check out a few screenshots below, showing the goodies and a trailer at the bottom of the post.

Screenshots via Activision

What makes this DLC special is the connection with the Call of Duty Endowment initiative, which is a nonprofit organization founded by Activision that helps American and British veterans find high-quality jobs and supports organizations that help them prepare to re-enter the job market and raise awareness about the value veterans bring to workplaces.

The DLC will cost $9.99 and all its proceeds (excluding VAT) will be donated for the purpose described above. The offer will end once $4 million have been raised.

Incidentally, U.S. military service members and veterans will also receive the DLC for free.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on Oct. 28 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. If you’d like to see more, you can check out the traditional live-action trailer