Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix Coming West for PS5, PS4, & Nintendo Switch

PQube is bringing Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix to North America and Europe.

British publisher Pqube announced today that it will localize Mages’ 3D arena battle game Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix for the western markets.

The game, which is originally developed by Mages and was released in Japan last month, will launch in North America and Europe for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch in 2023.

The game is set based on Alice Gear Aegis, a popular mobile game released in Japan in 2017 with a PC version launched in 2019.

It’s set in a world invaded by Vice in which only girls named “Actresses” can fight the threat while using special mecha suits.

They train under AEGiS, a corporation dedicated to fighting the Vice, using simulated battles that are basically the main point of the game, alongside customizing your favorite Actress.

Below you can check out a trailer, an official description, and the first screenshots of the localization.

If you want to see more, you can enjoy first trailer, another alongside plenty of gameplay, and a third focusing on customization, and another showcasing even more.

Exciting 3D Mech Battles – Fight solo in 3D Battle Mech action, or add support actresses to enhance your abilities!

Fight solo in 3D Battle Mech action, or add support actresses to enhance your abilities! The Training Arc – Master your skills with helpful tutorials and training stage area so you can test out your gear before heading into the fight!

Master your skills with helpful tutorials and training stage area so you can test out your gear before heading into the fight! Play Your Way – 22 unique playable characters, each with their own personalities and playstyles

22 unique playable characters, each with their own personalities and playstyles Accessorise Adorable Actresses! – Buy new clothing, mech suits, weapons, and accessories for your favorite Actresses with the in-game currency at the shop

Buy new clothing, mech suits, weapons, and accessories for your favorite Actresses with the in-game currency at the shop A Personal Touch – Get to know the Actresses with fun contextual dialogue scenes and heart-warming engagement between characters

Get to know the Actresses with fun contextual dialogue scenes and heart-warming engagement between characters Battle Hex Pathways – Use the unique Battle Hex progression system to visualize the path you want to take in each stage

Use the unique Battle Hex progression system to visualize the path you want to take in each stage 1v1 Your Friends – Fight online with your friends to settle the score!