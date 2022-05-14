Alice Gear Aegis CS for PS5, PS4, & Nintendo Switch Gets New Trailer & Gameplay Aplenty

Today Mages released a new trailer and showcased plenty of gameplay of its upcoming game Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix.

The trailer showcases gameplay, providing a look at various aspects that were also shown much more in-depth during a livestream from Japan.

Specifically, get to see battle gameplay, dialogue scenes, and the extensive customization options with which you can modify the gear of your Actresses.

You can check out both videos below.

Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix will be released in Japan on September 8 for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. An upgrade from PS4 to PS5 will be provided at no additional cost. If you want to see more, you can enjoy the previous trailer.

At the moment, no western release has been announced. We’ll have to wait and see if any western publisher picks it up, as Mages normally doesn’t localize games on its own.

If you’re not familiar with the original Alice Gear Aegis, it’s a popular mobile game released in 2017 with a PC version launched in 2019. It features a team of girls fighting against a mechanical life form called “Weiss.”

Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix is a 3D battle action title with multiplayer supporting up to six players. You can select your character and her weapons and fight on a 3D battlefield.

The concept of the game is basically a fast-paced battle simulation between the girls created by AEGiS, as you can see in the trailer itself.