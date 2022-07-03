Alice Gear Aegis CS for PS5, PS4, & Switch Gets New Trailers Showing Customization, Combat, & Story

Mages released a couple of new trailers of the upcoming Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix, which will launch in Japan in September.

Mages released a couple of new trailers of its upcoming game Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix.

The first trailer showcases another look at the extensive customization suite included in the game, on top of a few seconds of battle gameplay.

The second trailer focuses on dialogue scenes, letting us meet some of the actresses featured in the game.

If you’re wondering, both videos appear to be recorded from the Nintendo Switch of the game, as shown by the button prompts at the bottom of the screen.

You can check out the trailers below.

Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix will be released in Japan on September 8 for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. An upgrade from PS4 to PS5 will be provided at no additional cost. If you want to see more, you can enjoy first trailer, another alongside plenty of gameplay, and a third focusing on more customization.

At the moment, no western release has been announced. We’ll have to wait and see if any western publisher picks it up, as Mages normally doesn’t localize games on its own.

If you’re not familiar with the original Alice Gear Aegis, it’s a popular mobile game released in 2017 with a PC version launched in 2019. It features a team of girls fighting against a mechanical life form called “Weiss.”

Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix is a 3D battle action title with multiplayer supporting up to six players. You can select your character and her weapons and fight on a 3D battlefield.

The concept of the game is basically a fast-paced battle simulation between the girls created by AEGiS, as you can see in the trailer itself.