Twitter User Finds Joker Audio Files in MultiVersus

A Twitter user by the name of Laisul claims to have unearthed audio files featuring the Joker as the announcer in MultiVersus.

They released a compilation of lines for The Clown Prince of Crime with none other than Mark Hamill providing the voice.

The Star Wars actor has been voicing the iconic villain for 30 years, starting with Batman: The Animated Series. Hamil has since voiced the Joker in several different projects, including several DC Animated films, such as The Killing Joke and the Batman Arkham video games.

If these clips are real, the Joker might join MultiVersus soon, allowing players to fight against Batman and Harley Quin, both voiced by Hamill’s Batman: TAS co-stars Kevin Conroy and Tara Strong. The next DC Comics character that will join MultiVersus will be Anti-Hero Black Adam, who is expected to arrive in October to coincide with the release of the upcoming film that will star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Recent Warner Bros. characters that joined MultiVersus include Rick and Morty, the animated version of LeBron James from last year’s Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Gizmo from Gremlins. Stripes from the latter film is also expected to arrive.

MultiVersus is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For more on MultiVersus, including which WB characters we’d like to see in the free-to-play fighter, check out some of our articles below.

