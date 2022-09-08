Live Your Gremlins Nostalgia With Gizmo MultiVersus Gameplay Trailer

That’s right, fluffy Gremlin Gizmo has been added to the MultiVersus roster and you can get a look at him in action right now in a new gameplay trailer. As said, Gizmo is available in the game right now, and he became available on Tuesday of this week. So it’s time to work on unlocking him because that cuteness cannot be denied.

It’s pretty crazy to watch Gizmo beat up other iconic characters, but that is absolutely the charm of playing MultiVersus. The trailer also reveals that Gizmo is part of the Support class, putting him with Velma, Reindog, and Steven Universe. It is unknown what class fellow Gremlin Stripe will be placed into.

You can watch the creature that you cannot feed after midnight in action below.

The first Gremlins film came out in 1984 and is part of the reason (along with Indiana Jones Temple of Doom) that we have a PG-13 rating for films. While the series has been dormant since Gremlins 2: The New Batch in 1990. There is some good news, as a third film is currently in the works.

The next characters we know to be upcoming are the mentioned Stripe as well as Black Adam. Rick Sanchez is also known to be arriving, but going by the roster, he will be arriving much sooner. Stripe and Black Adam both lack a character icon.

Who do you think might be coming to MultiVersus next? we put together a list of our ideas, but we would love to hear yours.

