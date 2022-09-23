Rick from Rick & Morty Crashes the Party in New MultiVersus Trailer; He’s the Next Upcoming Character

Rick from Rick & Morty wwill be the next character to join MultiVersus.

Today Warner Bros. Games released a new trailer of its popular platform fighting game MultiVersus.

The video starts with combat between Wonder Woman and Reindog, but soon we get to see a glimpse of Rick Sanchez from Rick & Morty as he basically crashes the party,

Rick is indicated as the next character to join the roster, but we don’t yet know when it’ll happen. His co-star Morty has already been added.

You can check him out below.

If you’re not familiar with Rick, here’s a brief description.

“A nihilistic mega-genius and one of the galaxy’s most wanted. Earth-hailing scientist Rick Sanchez has seen just about everything reality has to offer. Along with his grandson Morty, Rick has saved the galaxy and the space/time continuum dozens of times”

Of course, you can expect to find more information about the release date of for Rick here on Twinfinite as soon as Warner Bros. Games announces it, so you should definitely stay tuned.

MultiVersus is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Incidentally, the game was the best-selling one in the United States in the month of July according to NPD data. This is rather impressive considering that it’s free-to-play and the sales were achieved with the Founder’s packages.

