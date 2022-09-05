Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 Announced For Europe & Full Game List Revealed

The Mega Drive Mini 2 has a really impressive list of games.

The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 console has been fully announced for an Oct. 27 release date for Europe and the UK with a new video. This new mini console will also include Mega CD titles as well. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will include 60 titles, and the video’s description also includes a mysterious “(+1)” to that number.

The Mega Drive Mini 2 will be available only through Amazon UK for £104.99.

Here’s that video below before we get to a breakdown of the 60 titles available. The additional “(+1)” is unknown.

Here is the full list given by Amazon UK of both Mega Drive and Mega CD titles:

After Burner II

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Ecco: The Tides of Time

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Final Fight CD

Gain Ground

Golden Axe II

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Midnight Resistance

NIGHT STRIKER

Night Trap

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star II

Populous

RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-

Ranger-X

Ristar

Robo Aleste

ROLLING THUNDER 2

Sewer Shark

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force CD

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

SILPHEED

Sonic 3D: Flickies’ Island

Sonic The Hedgehog CD

SPLATTERHOUSE 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS

THE NINJAWARRIORS

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

Thunder Force IV

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Yumemi Mystery Mansion

There are also several bonus games included with the Mega Drive Mini 2:

Devi & Pii

Fantasy Zone

Space Harrier II

Spatter

Star Mobile

Super Locomotive

VS Puyo Puyo SUN

