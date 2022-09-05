News
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 Announced For Europe & Full Game List Revealed
The Mega Drive Mini 2 has a really impressive list of games.
Published on
The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 console has been fully announced for an Oct. 27 release date for Europe and the UK with a new video. This new mini console will also include Mega CD titles as well. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will include 60 titles, and the video’s description also includes a mysterious “(+1)” to that number.
The Mega Drive Mini 2 will be available only through Amazon UK for £104.99.
Here’s that video below before we get to a breakdown of the 60 titles available. The additional “(+1)” is unknown.
Here is the full list given by Amazon UK of both Mega Drive and Mega CD titles:
- After Burner II
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Crusader of Centy
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Ecco: The Tides of Time
- Elemental Master
- Fatal Fury 2
- Final Fight CD
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe II
- Granada
- Hellfire
- Herzog Zwei
- Midnight Resistance
- NIGHT STRIKER
- Night Trap
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy Star II
- Populous
- RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-
- Ranger-X
- Ristar
- Robo Aleste
- ROLLING THUNDER 2
- Sewer Shark
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force CD
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- SILPHEED
- Sonic 3D: Flickies’ Island
- Sonic The Hedgehog CD
- SPLATTERHOUSE 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS
- THE NINJAWARRIORS
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- Thunder Force IV
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- VectorMan 2
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
- Yumemi Mystery Mansion
There are also several bonus games included with the Mega Drive Mini 2:
- Devi & Pii
- Fantasy Zone
- Space Harrier II
- Spatter
- Star Mobile
- Super Locomotive
- VS Puyo Puyo SUN
Related Posts
- What Is a White Hart in House of the Dragon? Answered
- What Was Wrong With the Cow in The Rings of Power
- Roblox Starving Artists Codes (September 2022)
- All Roblox Penguin Tycoon Codes (September 2022)
- Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes (September 2022)
Comments