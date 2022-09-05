Connect with us

Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 Announced For Europe & Full Game List Revealed

The Mega Drive Mini 2 has a really impressive list of games.
The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 console has been fully announced for an Oct. 27 release date for Europe and the UK with a new video. This new mini console will also include Mega CD titles as well. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will include 60 titles, and the video’s description also includes a mysterious “(+1)” to that number.

The Mega Drive Mini 2 will be available only through Amazon UK for £104.99.

Here’s that video below before we get to a breakdown of the 60 titles available. The additional “(+1)” is unknown.

Here is the full list given by Amazon UK of both Mega Drive and Mega CD titles:

  • After Burner II
  • Alien Soldier
  • Atomic Runner
  • Bonanza Bros.
  • ClayFighter
  • Crusader of Centy
  • Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
  • Earthworm Jim 2
  • Ecco the Dolphin
  • Ecco: The Tides of Time
  • Elemental Master
  • Fatal Fury 2
  • Final Fight CD
  • Gain Ground
  • Golden Axe II
  • Granada
  • Hellfire
  • Herzog Zwei
  • Midnight Resistance
  • NIGHT STRIKER
  • Night Trap
  • OutRun
  • OutRunners
  • Phantasy Star II
  • Populous
  • RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-
  • Ranger-X
  • Ristar
  • Robo Aleste
  • ROLLING THUNDER 2
  • Sewer Shark
  • Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
  • Shining Force CD
  • Shining Force II
  • Shining in the Darkness
  • SILPHEED
  • Sonic 3D: Flickies’ Island
  • Sonic The Hedgehog CD
  • SPLATTERHOUSE 2
  • Streets of Rage 3
  • Super Hang-On
  • SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS
  • THE NINJAWARRIORS
  • The Ooze
  • The Revenge of Shinobi
  • Thunder Force IV
  • ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
  • Truxton
  • VectorMan 2
  • Viewpoint
  • Virtua Racing
  • Warsong
  • Yumemi Mystery Mansion

There are also several bonus games included with the Mega Drive Mini 2:

  • Devi & Pii
  • Fantasy Zone
  • Space Harrier II
  • Spatter
  • Star Mobile
  • Super Locomotive
  • VS Puyo Puyo SUN
