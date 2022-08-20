Sega Partners With Picturestart To Adapt Two Classic Video Games to Film

While these are a couple of strange choices, surely Sega and Picturestart know exactly what they are doing.

In an interesting case of choosing what to adapt to movies, Sega has teamed up with Picturestart to adapt a couple of older video game titles into films.

The first of these is Space Channel 5. Sega has even given an idea of what the plot will be, writing in a press release:

Space Channel 5, a comedy/dance adaptation of the cult-classic 1999 dance game, will tell the story of a hapless fast-food worker who is recruited by a freedom reporter from the future to save the world from aliens using the one thing that unites all people on the planet: our love of silly viral dances.

If you’re maybe unfamiliar with the look of the Space Channel 5 game, it got a VR version called Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash! in late 2020. This is sure to make for one strange film.

Space Channel 5 was originally released in December 1999 for the Sega Dreamcast.

The other game that will be receiving a movie is Comix Zone, the 1995 Sega Genesis game.

Here is a trailer for Comix Zone that was released when the game was ported to Google Play.

The press release had this to say:

Comix Zone, an adaptation of the cult console game that has been so influential to so many over the years, follows a jaded comic book creator and a young, queer writer of color who, when sucked into the final issue of his popular series, must put aside their differences to stop a dangerous supervillain from sowing complete destruction — and in the process wittily explore the ever-evolving power of storytelling itself.

As far as Sega’s involvement in these movies, “Takumi Yoshinaga (Sega video game director) will join the team for Space Challen 5 and Kagasei Shimomura (Sega video game producer) will join the team for Comix Zone.” This is the true test that these movies will be in the right hands.