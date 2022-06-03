Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 Announced for the Japanese Market: Coming in October

Following a tease last week, Sega has revealed another micro-console the Megadrive Mini 2, coming in October 2022.

The new console will be released in Japan on October 27, 2022, and it’ll include over 50 games.

This time around the games lineup will include games for the Mega CD/Sega CD.

At the moment of this writing, the hardware has been announced only for Japan.

The price will be 10,978 yen including taxes, which approximately translates into $84.

You can see what it looks like and the reveal trailer below, alongside a presentation of the games.

The games announced for the Mega Drive Mini 2 so far are Silpheed, Shining Force CD, Sonic the Hedgehog CD, Yume Miyakata No Monogatari, Popful Mail, Virtua Racing, Bonanza Bros., Shining in the Darkness, Thunder Force IV, Magical Taruruto-kun, and Fantasy Zone.

This follows the release of the Sega Genesis Mini in 2019. Back then the western version was released pretty much at the same time as the Japanese one, so a western release for the Mega Drive Mini 2 remains in doubt considering that the announcement was teased only for Japan to begin with.

Of course, we’ll keep you posted here on Twinfinite in case the western arm of Sega decides to reveal a western launch.