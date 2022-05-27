Sega Will Announce a Mysterious New Project Next Week

Sega revealed today that it will announce a new project with an official livestream next week, without providing many hints.

The livestream will happen at 8:00 pm Japan time on June 3, which translates into 7:00 am EDT, 4:00 am PDT, non BST, and 1:00 pm CEST.

At the moment, the nature of the game has not been disclosed, but it will be presented by two Sega veterans. Hiroyuki Miyazaki, and Yosuke Okunari.

Interestingly, the announcement was made with what appears to be the image representing a chocolate-covered Sega Genesis controller and Miyazaki-san was project lead on the Sega Genesis Mini, while Okunari-san worked as contents lead on the micro-console.

Below you can find the embed of the event, in case you’d like to watch along.

Lately, Sega has been talking about focusing on both new games and remakes/remasters, so this project could pretty much be anything.

On top of that, the company has also been teasing its “Super Game” project spanning multiple AAA games that are going to be multiplatform, with global multilingual support, and simultaneous worldwide release.

It’s also worth mentioning that the western arm of Sega has not said a pip about it for the moment, which possibly limits the scope of the announcement.

At this point, your guess is as good as mine.