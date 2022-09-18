Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Fully Revealed With Two New Trailers

We already knew Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 was going to be big, and these trailers proves we were right.

At the same time that Fortnite entered server downtime to implement the 22.00 patch that will bring about Chapter 3 Season 4, two new trailers were uploaded. These trailers are the cinematic trailer and the battle pass trailer.

The cinematic trailer sets up a pretty terrible villain with the Chrome. It instantly tears through the Seven in the cinematic trailer and will push us into a whole new reality with the new season. This is going to be a rather shiny series of events.

While it was already known that the battle pass was going to feature Gwen Stacy, getting to watch her flip around in the battle pass trailer and be Spider-Gwen was awesome. It was confirmed we weren’t going to get another Marvel season, but this is setting up to be just as good.

You can see the cinematic trailer below, it’s definitely setting up a terrific new season.

Here is the battle pass trailer below, it’s looking like there is plenty of reason to dive in to start working towards unlocking all 100 items as soon as the servers come back up.

We put up a list a few days ago of our predictions for Chapter 3 Season 4, and now we finally get to see which, if any, came true.

We will certainly be jumping headfirst into the new season when it releases later on today. Be sure to join us when it goes live as we bring you all sorts of guides to help give you a running start.

Related Posts