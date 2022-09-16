Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Server Downtime & Maintenance Start Time Announced

While we have known about the Sept. 18 release date for a good while by now, the release time was still unknown. However, a new tweet by the Fortnite Status Twitter account gives us exactly when the servers will go down for maintenance to implement the patch 22.00 that will be bringing Chapter 3 Season 4.

The tweet reads:

v22.00 releases on Sunday, September 18 with downtime beginning at 2 AM ET. We’ll provide another update when maintenance has concluded. Please note patch sizes will be larger than normal for all platforms.

We don’t know the size of the patch ahead of time to give any sort of heads-up on it, so you will have to find that out for yourself. 2 AM EST means that the servers will be going down on the west coast at 11 PM PST on Saturday, Sept. 17.

However, we most certainly don’t know how long maintenance is set to last and when servers will be brought back up. It’s a decent guess that the game will be up by the usual 8 AM EST reset, but there’s no guarantee.

You can find the official tweet below, but it doesn’t offer any further clarification. We wish it did.

As far as new Fortnite seasons go, there has been a startling lack of leaks this time around. We’re still roughly two days away from release, so maybe more is coming, but that’s hard to say. The one thing we do know is that Gwen Stacy will be part of the battle pass.

With still two days to go, if you aren’t completely done, take a look at our list of things to do Chapter 3 Season 3 ends. We also made a list of our predictions for things we would love to see in the new season.

