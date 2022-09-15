7 Things to Do Before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Ends This Weekend

There’s a somewhat lengthy to-do list for the remainder of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 if you haven’t been on top of it.

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 coming to a close this weekend, we have put together a list of the things players need to do before the season ends. Chapter 3 Season 4 is set to start on Sept. 18, 2022, so it’s time to get cracking.

Finish Vibin’ Questline

If you’re looking to get the most out of the Chapter 3 Season 3 narrative, you should probably work through what you have left of the Vibin’ quest line while you have the chance. This is a good way to get a feeling of where the Chapter 3 Season 4 story may go. The Vibin’ quests are also a good source of XP for those needing a final push on their battle pass or bonus rewards.

Collect All Snap Parts

Snap is a legendary action figure outfit available through the battle pass that allows players to unlock further parts (arms, legs, head, torso) for customization. At the start of the season, players needed to collect Tover Tokens to unlock parts.

Later in the season, players had to complete every weekly quest to unlock all Snap parts. To that end, players currently have to entirely clean out the weekly quests to get every part available. Considering there isn’t much time left, this should take precedence.

Earn the Victory Umbrella

Every season, any players who manage to get a Victory Royale are awarded a special umbrella glider to mark their win. Considering these are only available during the season, your chances of getting the Battle Bloom for Chapter 3 Season 3 are drawing to a close.

If you’re struggling with achieving a win, we have a good alternative for you. The victory umbrella can be earned through any victory, even one in a bot lobby. Earlier this season, we found the perfect way to always get into bot lobbies that should get you the Victory Royale and umbrella with no issues.

Finish All Weekly Quests

As mentioned above, completing the 14 weeks of quests at nine quests a week is worth more than just snap part unlocks. Seeing as every level requires 80,000 XP, the 15,000 XP gained per weekly quest adds up. There are also bonus goals that give a chunk of XP for completing a specific number of weekly quests up to the first 90.

Collect All Battle Pass Items

The Chapter 3 Season 3 battle pass contains 100 items, culminating in the Darth Vader outfit as the last thing you will unlock. Every item costs between three to nine stars, and each level awards players with five stars.

To collect everything in the battle pass, you will need to achieve level 100 (500 stars total). At this point, depending on where you are in the battle pass, there might be a big grind ahead of you.

Collect Bonus Rewards

As you might be aware, after everything has been unlocked in the battle pass, there are further rewards to be earned at a much higher star cost than before. You can expect everything in the bonus rewards to cost between 15 and 30 stars. Each page of the bonus rewards will take 20 additional levels (100 stars each). These rewards are for those who want to put in the extra time after they finish up the battle pass.

Collect All Indiana Jones Items

From July 6, a set of Indiana Jones-themed cosmetics were available to unlock by battle pass owners. Every season features one special character that is made available later in the season. For Chapter 3 Season 2, it was the Prowler.

Players have until the end of the season to finish up the Indiana Jones quests needed to unlock all the cosmetics. As with everything else, there won’t be a second chance to get these at any time down the road, and they will never be released on the Item Shop.

