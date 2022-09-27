A Plague Tale: Requiem Story Trailer Will Trigger Your Musophobia

This new story trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem will certainly make you afraid of rats once more.

Musophobia is a fear of rats and mice, and A Plague Tale: Requiem seeks to once again trigger it. If you’re familiar with A Plague Tale: Innocence you know that the world in the game is being entirely overcome with rats carrying a plague. The new game once again has players journey as Amicia alongside her brother Hugo as they aim to escape the spreading rats. Only, Hugo seems to be holding a very dark curse.

Watch the trailer for yourself, if you can stand to look at the pretty horrifying swarms of rats.

A press release we received accompanying the new trailer describes the story as:

As Amicia and Hugo set out to find a mysterious island in the hope of ending the curse which runs through Hugo’s blood, they find themselves having to rely on the help of the people they meet. Walking into foreign territory, the young de Runes are unlikely to make it alone… but how much trust can they place in strangers? The answer seems as uncertain as the island is beautiful and terrifying.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be released on Oct. 18 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch as a Cloud Version. It will also be landing on Xbox Game Pass on launch.

For other recent content and news regarding A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out the links below. Be sure to also check back with us on the 18th of next month as we bring you all sorts of guides for the rat-infested game.

